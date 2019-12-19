The Associated Press
The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when it faces the Denver Nuggest at 8 p.m. today.
The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 100-98 in the last matchup on Nov. 10. Jokic led Denver with 20 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 25 points.
The Timberwolves (10-16, 11th in the Western Conference) are 1-4 against division opponents.
Minnesota is sixth in the league scoring 50.4 points in the paint per game led by Andrew Wiggins averaging 12.4.
Towns is day to day with a left knee. Wiggins is second on the Timberwolves scoring 25.1 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds. Jeff Teague has averaged six assists and scored 15 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
The Nuggets (18-8, third in the Western Conference) are 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is third in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Nikola Jokic averaging 6.7.
Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging two made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.
In the last 10 games, the Nuggets are 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 45.1 percent shooting.
The Timberwolves over that time are 2-8, averaging 115.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 49.1 percent shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.