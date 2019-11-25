MANKATO — Shea Fuller scored 13 points and Tayla Stuttley and Mikayla Nachazel each had 10 as Minnesota State defeated Bethany Lutheran 100-63 in a women's basketball game on Monday at Bresnan Arena.
Emmaline Polson had nine points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks. Stuttley had eight rebounds, and Nachazel had seven.
The Vikings were led by Hanna Geistfeld, who scored 15 points and had nine rebounds. Kenlie Pytleski had 14 points and seven rebounds. Skylar Cotten scored 12 points.
Minnesota State (2-1) will play Saturday at Wisconsin-Parkside. Bethany (4-1) will play Martin Luther in New Ulm on Dec. 4.
