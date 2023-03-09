While emailing a friend the other day, I typed, “Holy, moly, this winter has really sucked so far!” Instantly the built-in editor popped up with a suggestion. “You might want to write this instead: ‘This has really been an unpleasant winter.’”
Wrong, AI Editor. This has not been an “unpleasant” winter. This has been a physically exhausting, mentally draining, plain old sucky winter. That’s what I wrote, that’s what I meant, and I’m sticking to it.
Predictive text, like weatherman, can be helpful, especially when it comes to telling me where commas should go instead of where I placed them, but it’s far from accurate, also like weathermen.
Unfortunately, our weathermen have been right on the target this winter. Starting in early December we of the Upper Midwest have been beaten into submission by Old Man Winter. Just when we thought he was loosening his grip, he turned around and dumped a few more feet of snow in everyone’s backyard.
Some people claim climate change is behind this “unpleasant” winter. Some say it’s simply an old-fashioned winter, the kind our grandparents had when they walked one mile to school in the morning and two miles back in the evening, uphill both ways. Whatever it is, I’m not a fan.
When my husband and I were younger, we moved around a lot, always looking for a town like the mythical Willoughby on “The Twilight Zone” where everyone was nice, and the weather was always sunny. After having our kids, we made one last move and settled in Minnesota. At the time, I thought of what Rhoda Morgenstern from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” used to say about moving to Minnesota. “It’s cold there and I figured I’d keep better.”
Now, after a couple of decades in this frozen north, I think Rhoda had a point. People do keep better here. And yes, the cold has something to do with it since we’re usually so chilly we don’t frown a lot, thus keeping wrinkles somewhat at bay.
But we’re also in a state of shock much of the time, especially from October to April, when our brains have become chunks of ice. The plus of that frozen state is you can’t obsess about anything and all you care about is thawing out. Believe me, it cuts down on work and family drama incredibly. Boss gives you a bad performance review? Big deal. All you want is to go home and get the hot water bottle for your feet. Spouse forgot your birthday? Who cares as long as the electric blanket works.
Sometimes I feel like we all look like the last shot of Jack Nicholson in “The Shining” where he’s collapsed in a pile of snow, the look in his eyes similar to the look people have when they spot the plow truck coming down their street right after they’ve dug out the bottom of the driveway.
It sounds like I hate winter. I don’t, not really. There are aspects of long winters that can be quite attractive, like gas fireplaces, red wine and binge watching anything on TV.
But the downside, the shoveling and driving on icy roads and boots that are never quite dry — those I could do without.
Our kids are now grown and we are no longer tethered to the Upper Midwest. Lately we’ve been batting around other places we could move to when we retire. But it’s a funny thing, that wanderlust that infected us in our youth seems to have evaporated. We also are old enough, and finally smart enough, to realize Willoughby existed only in Rod Sterling’s fertile imagination.
So we’ll probably stay put. After all, we have lived in our house for 20 years now and know it like the back of our hands. We also have doctors, neighbors and friends we like, streets we’re familiar with and we’ve memorized the layout of all the local grocery stores. We’ve made our own Willoughby and even though winters can be a tad “unpleasant,” there’s always the knowledge that spring is just around the corner to see us through.
That and electric blankets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.