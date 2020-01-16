Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase during the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. High around 25F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Some light snow early will become an accumulating snow as the night wears on. Low near 10F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.