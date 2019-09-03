Prep scores

volleyball

Albany def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24

Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-11, 25-22

Annandale def. Zimmerman, 25-8, 25-20, 25-5

Austin def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-20, 25-5

Avail Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-8, 25-8, 25-8

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-4, 25-18, 25-15

BOLD def. Melrose, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13

Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis Henry, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Browerville def. Swanville, 25-8, 25-8, 25-20

Byron def. St. Charles, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12

Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25

Carlton def. Cloquet, 25-13, 25-14, 25-6

Chatfield def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 28-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12

Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25

Eden Prairie def. Lakeville South, 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9

Edina def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13

Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Farmington def. Owatonna, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18

Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12

Greenway def. Deer River, 25-5, 25-12, 25-6

Hawley def. Norman County East, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12

Hayfield def. Pine Island, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21

Hermantown def. Duluth East, 25-10, 25-18, 25-12

Irondale def. Mahtomedi, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17

Lake City def. Winona Cotter, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Lakeview def. Dawson-Boyd, 22-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11

Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9

Mahnomen-Waubun def. Blackduck, 25-21, 25-13, 25-21

Maple Lake def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15

Marshall def. Luverne, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12

Menahga def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16

Milaca def. Spectrum, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Minneapolis South def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-15, 25-7, 25-20

Mora def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13

New Life Academy def. Hastings, 29-27, 25-23, 22-25, 25-8

New London-Spicer def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-22, 25-8, 25-13

New Prague def. Shakopee, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-13, 25-22, 25-11

North Branch def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-21, 26-24

Norwood-Young America def. G-F-W, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16

Osakis def. Upsala, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16

Park Rapids def. Bemidji, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24

Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 22-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-13

Randolph def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18

Rochester John Marshall def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 29-27, 22-25, 19-25, 16-14

Rockford def. Providence Academy, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Rosemount def. Tartan, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10

Sacred Heart def. Ada-Borup, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 15-8

Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-18, 25-7, 25-16

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

St. Louis Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21

Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-10, 25-12

United South Central def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16

Waseca def. St. James Area, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17

Watertown-Mayer def. Big Lake, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12

Wayzata def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24

White Bear Lake def. Park Center, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13

Windom def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 25-22, 25-29, 25-15

Woodbury def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

