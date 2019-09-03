Prep scores
volleyball
Albany def. Holdingford, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24
Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-10, 25-11, 25-22
Annandale def. Zimmerman, 25-8, 25-20, 25-5
Austin def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-20, 25-5
Avail Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-8, 25-8, 25-8
Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-4, 25-18, 25-15
BOLD def. Melrose, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13
Brooklyn Center def. Minneapolis Henry, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Browerville def. Swanville, 25-8, 25-8, 25-20
Byron def. St. Charles, 25-23, 25-21, 25-12
Cannon Falls def. Rochester Century, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25
Carlton def. Cloquet, 25-13, 25-14, 25-6
Chatfield def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 28-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12
Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25
Eden Prairie def. Lakeville South, 18-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9
Edina def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 25-13
Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
Farmington def. Owatonna, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18
Grand Meadow def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Greenway def. Deer River, 25-5, 25-12, 25-6
Hawley def. Norman County East, 25-16, 25-9, 25-12
Hayfield def. Pine Island, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21
Hermantown def. Duluth East, 25-10, 25-18, 25-12
Irondale def. Mahtomedi, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17
Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
Lake City def. Winona Cotter, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Lakeview def. Dawson-Boyd, 22-25, 25-12, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11
Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9
Mahnomen-Waubun def. Blackduck, 25-21, 25-13, 25-21
Maple Lake def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15
Marshall def. Luverne, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12
Menahga def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-14, 25-11, 25-16
Milaca def. Spectrum, 25-12, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Minneapolis South def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23
Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-15, 25-7, 25-20
Mora def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13
New Life Academy def. Hastings, 29-27, 25-23, 22-25, 25-8
New London-Spicer def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-22, 25-8, 25-13
New Prague def. Shakopee, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-13, 25-22, 25-11
North Branch def. Forest Lake, 25-10, 25-21, 26-24
Norwood-Young America def. G-F-W, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16
Osakis def. Upsala, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16
Park Rapids def. Bemidji, 25-17, 25-21, 26-24
Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 22-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-13
Randolph def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18
Rochester John Marshall def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 29-27, 22-25, 19-25, 16-14
Rockford def. Providence Academy, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Rosemount def. Tartan, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-11, 25-10
Sacred Heart def. Ada-Borup, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 15-8
Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-18, 25-7, 25-16
Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Paul Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
St. Louis Park def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15
St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 25-15, 26-24, 25-21
Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
Underwood def. Ashby, 25-8, 25-10, 25-12
United South Central def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-16
Waseca def. St. James Area, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17
Watertown-Mayer def. Big Lake, 25-23, 25-8, 25-12
Wayzata def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24
White Bear Lake def. Park Center, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-13
Windom def. Red Rock Central, 25-20, 25-22, 25-29, 25-15
Woodbury def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
