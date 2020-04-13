CENTERPIECE:
Updated: April 13, 2020 @ 9:01 am
Carol Elvira Rueckert passed away April 1, 2020 in the peace and comfort of her home, after suffering from an aggressive and rare form of adrenal gland cancer at age 73. Arrangements and guestbook at greenvalleymortuary.net
