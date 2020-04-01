CENTERPIECE:
Age 90, died March 24, 2020, in Northfield. Survived by his wife of 64 years, June (Blanchard); sons, Eric of St. Paul, Hugh (Sherry) of Elko and 2 grandchildren. 25-year US Department of the Treasury employee. www.northfieldfuneral.com
