Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 possible. Even higher heat indices are possible locally in western far Minnesota. * WHERE...Portions of south, southwest, and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Particularly in hot temperatures, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&