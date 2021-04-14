MADISON LAKE — April 15 is Detour Day for drivers on Highway 60 east of Mankato, the start of a pair of traffic diversions that will continue through October.
The 17-mile reconstruction project, which will be done in two stages, impacts Highway 60 from the junction with Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake to Highway 13 in Waterville.
The first stage targets the western portion from Elysian to Highway 14, and traffic will be detoured along Highway 14 to Janesville and north on Waseca County Road 3 beside the east shore of Lake Elysian. The reconstructed Highway 60 through Madison Lake to Elysian is expected to reopen in mid-July, when construction will shift to the eastern part of the project from the east side of Elysian to Waterville.
At that point, the detour will shift to Le Sueur County Roads 11 and 12 and Highway 13 — allowing drivers to get between Elysian and Waterville on a route that heads north out of Elysian, runs along the north side of Tetonka Lake and connects to Highway 13 just north of Waterville. That detour will continue until construction is wraps up in October.
The phasing of the detours is designed to avoid impacting Elysian's 4th of July celebration and Madison Lake's Paddle Fish Days.
The project has been in the planning stages for years with the Minnesota Department of Transportation working with municipal leaders and seeking input from residents of Madison Lake and Elysian.
Pavement and safety improvements will be seen along the length of the project, including additional lighting at county road intersections, new and better turn lanes on the highway, and safer accesses.
Widespread changes are slated for Madison Lake, where the highway will become an urban street with more curbing and street lighting, two new left-turn lanes, and better pedestrian amenities for people walking and biking between the lakefront and downtown businesses or residential neighborhoods.
Gaps in sidewalks will be filled, some existing sidewalks will see boulevards added to provide more distance from traffic, sidewalks will be widened, pedestrian crossings will be made shorter thanks to bump-out curbs, and pedestrian-activated flashing lights will warn drivers that people are preparing to cross the highway at Fourth Street.
Ulland Brothers, Inc. won the construction contract with a bid of just under $20.2 million.
Detour maps, a fly through video of the improvements in Madison Lake and more project information can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy60madisonlake/
