MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs bullpen came up big in a 6-5 win over Willmar Saturday night at Franklin Rogers Park.
After Mankato took a 6-5 lead in the fifth, Nolan Pender came in and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. Andre Granillo got the last two outs of the game to pick up the save.
Mankato took the lead in the fifth on a two-run single from Jack Waletich. Mikey Gottschalk added three hits for Mankato, while Michael Curialle and Tommy Beres each had two hits.
The MoonDogs (17-20) play at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in St. Cloud.
