EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Owen Boerema threw seven innings of no-hit baseball in his Mankato debut, leading the MoonDogs to a 6-1 victory over Eau Claire in a Northwoods League game Saturday.
Boerema walked three and struck out six. He threw 90 pitches, 52 of which were strikes. John Lundgren finished, giving up one run one one hit in two innings.
Luke Beckstein, Matthew Higgins and Austin Garrett each had two hits and an RBI. Preston Clifford also had two hits. Cole Andavolgyi, Bryce Novak and Spencer Nivens each had an RBI.
The MoonDogs (5-1) play at La Crosse on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.
The Free Press
