WILLMAR — The Mankato MoonDogs managed just four hits and lost 2-0 to Willmar in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday.

Jonathan Clark took the loss, despite allowing only one run on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Adam Fogel had two hits for Mankato, while Kole Kaler and Josh Urps each had one hit.

The MoonDogs (12-7) return to ISG Field on Tuesday, hosting Willmar at 6:35 p.m.

The Free Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you