WILLMAR — The Mankato MoonDogs managed just four hits and lost 2-0 to Willmar in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday.
Jonathan Clark took the loss, despite allowing only one run on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts in six innings.
Adam Fogel had two hits for Mankato, while Kole Kaler and Josh Urps each had one hit.
The MoonDogs (12-7) return to ISG Field on Tuesday, hosting Willmar at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.