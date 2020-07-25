ROCHESTER -- Zack Kokoska had two hits and three RBIs, leading the Mankato MoonDogs to their fifth consecutive victory and defeating Rochester 6-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday.
Jake Thompson hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Kokoska had a two-run single in the second as the MoonDogs lead 4-0. Kokoska also had an RBI double in the sixth to make it 6-0.
Shane Gray got the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings. Tyler Eckberg pitched the ninth inning to get the save.
The MoonDogs (8-12) hosts Rochester at 1:05 p.m. today at Franklin Rogers Park.
