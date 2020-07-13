MoonDogs come up just short
ST. CLOUD — The Mankato MoonDogs came up just short in a 3-2 loss to St. Cloud Monday.
Trailing 3-0 in the ninth, Mason Hull and Zach Kokoska each had two-out RBI singles for the MoonDogs. However, Dylan Phillips struck out to end the game.
Zach Gilles went 3 for 4, while Max Wright was 2 for 4 for Mankato. Jared Milch took the loss despite giving up only one earned run over four innings.
Mankato outhit the Rox 11-6.
The MoonDogs play at 6:35 p.m. today at Waterloo.
The Free Press
