MoonDogs come up just short

ST. CLOUD — The Mankato MoonDogs came up just short in a 3-2 loss to St. Cloud Monday.

Trailing 3-0 in the ninth, Mason Hull and Zach Kokoska each had two-out RBI singles for the MoonDogs. However, Dylan Phillips struck out to end the game.

Zach Gilles went 3 for 4, while Max Wright was 2 for 4 for Mankato. Jared Milch took the loss despite giving up only one earned run over four innings.

Mankato outhit the Rox 11-6.

The MoonDogs play at 6:35 p.m. today at Waterloo.

The Free Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you