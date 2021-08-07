WILLMAR — Alex Beaza went 2 for 5 with a homer for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 8-3 Northwoods League road victory over Willmar Saturday night.

Matt Higgins went 2 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored for Mankato, while Jack Costello finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

Nolan Pender tossed six scoreless innings to get the victory for Mankato.

The MoonDogs (39-21) play Sunday at Willmar.

