WILLMAR — Alex Beaza went 2 for 5 with a homer for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 8-3 Northwoods League road victory over Willmar Saturday night.
Matt Higgins went 2 for 4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored for Mankato, while Jack Costello finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
Nolan Pender tossed six scoreless innings to get the victory for Mankato.
The MoonDogs (39-21) play Sunday at Willmar.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.