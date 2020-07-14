WATERLOO — Peyton Williams hit a walk-off grand slam for Waterloo, as the Bucks beat the Mankato MoonDogs 5-1 Tuesday in 10 innings.
Shane Gray started on the mound for the MoonDogs and turned in a brilliant performance, tossing 6.2 shutout innings.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the eighth, when the Bucks scratched home a run. However, the MoonDogs answered in the top of the ninth to send the game to extras.
The Bucks out-hit the MoonDogs 6-5.
Mankato will host Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. today at Franklin Rogers Park.
