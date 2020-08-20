WATERLOO, IOWA — Drew Stahl hit two home runs, but Waterloo came back to score a 17-6 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs in the season-ending Northwoods League baseball game Thursday.
Stahl hit a two-run homer in the first inning.
The Bucks regained the lead by scoring four runs in the second inning. The MoonDogs added a run in the third inning on a wild pitch.
In the seventh inning, Michael Curialle and Stahl hit back-to-back homers as the MoonDogs cut the lead to 11-6.
Patrick Timmer led the MoonDogs with three hits.
The MoonDogs finish the season at 17-25.
The Free Press
