MANKATO — Bismarck scored a pair of runs in the top of the ninth to down the Mankato MoonDogs 3-1 in a Northwoods League game Tuesday at ISG Field.
Matthew Higgins went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for the MoonDogs. Preston Clifford also had two hits.
Ivran Romero surrendered one earned run over six innings for Mankato. Peyton Jones took the loss.
The MoonDogs host Bismarck again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.
