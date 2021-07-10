MANKATO — Evan Berkey went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 6-2 Northwoods League loss to Eau Claire Saturday night at ISG Field.
The Express put up three runs in the top of the first inning, and added on runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth.
Jack Costello finished 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, while Adrian Torres was 1 for 2 with a double and two walks.
Mankato (28-10) will host Eau Claire at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.