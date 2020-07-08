ST. CLOUD — The Mankato MoonDogs collected only three hits in a 7-0 loss to the St. Cloud Rox Wednesday.
The game was scoreless through the first four innings, but the Rox scored two in the fifth, two in the seventh and three in the eighth to secure the victory.
Shane Gray started on the mound for the MoonDogs, surrendering two earned runs over 4.2 innings of work. Gray had four strikeouts and took the loss.
Nick Marinconz and Luke Roskam each homered for St. Cloud.
Mankato (0-5) will host the Rox at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.