MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs struggled to get going offensively in a 5-1 loss to Willmar Wednesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Stingers scored three times in the first two innings and that was all they'd need, as the MoonDogs only had four hits in the game.
AJ Wood started on the mound for Mankato and took the loss. He gave up three earned runs over two innings. Jakob Meyer pitch 3.1 scoreless innings in relief for the MoonDogs.
Mankato (10-14) plays at 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Willmar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.