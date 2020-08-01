WATERLOO — The Mankato MoonDogs couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 7-4 loss to Waterloo Saturday.
The Bucks scored a run in the first, and then six in the second to grab the commanding lead. Jarret Krzyzanowski started for Mankato, and allowed seven earned runs over two innings of work.
Evan Berkey went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for the MoonDogs, while Michael Curialle was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Andre Grannillo struck out six over three scoreless innings in relief for Mankato.
The MoonDogs (10-17) have now lost four straight. They host Willmar at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.