MANKATO — James Shimashita hit a walk-off single for the Mankato MoonDogs in the bottom of the ninth in a 2-1 Northwoods League Victory over St. Cloud Thursday at ISG Field.
Blake Reilly started for Mankato and tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Matthew Higgins went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
Bryce Novak got the win for the MoonDogs, pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.
Mankato (4-0) plays Friday at Eau Claire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.