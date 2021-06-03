MANKATO — James Shimashita hit a walk-off single for the Mankato MoonDogs in the bottom of the ninth in a 2-1 Northwoods League Victory over St. Cloud Thursday at ISG Field.

Blake Reilly started for Mankato and tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Matthew Higgins went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Bryce Novak got the win for the MoonDogs, pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

Mankato (4-0) plays Friday at Eau Claire.

