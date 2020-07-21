WILLMAR — The Mankato MoonDogs extended their winning streak to three games with a 1-0 win over Willmar Tuesday.
Down 1-0, the Stingers loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but Tyler Eckberg finished the game with two strikeouts to secure the victory for Mankato.
Shane Barringer tossed seven shutout innings for the MoonDogs and got the win, while Eckberg threw the final two frames to record the save.
Dylan Phillips knocked in the only run of the game for Mankato with a groundout in the fourth. The MoonDogs were out-hit 9-2 by the Stingers.
Mankato (6-12) will host Rochester at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Franklin Rogers Park.
