MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs’ bid to secure a third-place finish in the Minnesota-Iowa Pod of the Northwoods League came to an abrupt halt Tuesday night as a 20-hit attack lifted Willmar to a 17-2 Northwoods League win at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato, playing in its final home game of the season, trailed the Stingers by two games after Willmar dropped nine of its last 10 games. However, the short-handed MoonDogs watched as the Stingers snapped a five-game skid to improve to 20-20 on the year.
Mankato (17-23) has now played .500 ball after opening the season with six straight defeats.
“I don’t want to say our expectations were low, but just being thankful for being back on the baseball field and to make the most of it was our priority,” MoonDogs’ manager Matt Wollenzin said in a pregame interview. “I don’t want to say by any means that I lost interest in baseball, but to go that long with out it and no light at the end of the tunnel, you had to get back into it.
“It was great to meet all these gifted athletes and be able to hang out with them every day. I did whatever I could do to make them a better player, and I think we did that. We had a lot of guys in and out of here, but at the end of the day it was a joy to get the season in with such a great group of guys. Things were kind of out of our control early on as far as personnel so it was to tough to navigate from a pitching standpoint.”
Michael Curiallo, an infielder from UCLA, was the lone MoonDog to participate in the entire 42-game schedule, which ends with a game at Willmar tomorrow and at Waterloo Thursday.
“I liked Mankato; we had a good time here,” Curiallo said. “We had kind of a rough start coming off this COVID and not doing much baseball. It was fun to come out here and be part of this team and play some ball. We’ve been meshing more as a team as the season went on instead of playing as individuals. I’ve made a lot of friendships and will stay in contact with. ... I’ve progressed as the season went on.”
Tuesday’s final home contest featured two Stingers — shortstop Brooks Lee and right fielder Jayson Newman — ripping four hits apiece off a trio of MoonDogs’ pitchers. Leadoff hitter Griffin Cheney laced two hits and scored four times, while Kyle Manzardo collected three hits, scored four runs and knocked in three runs. Newman, who is now hitting a lofty .412, knocked in four runs.
Jack Zigan, a right-hander from Minnesota State, scattered six hits over eight innings to pick up the victory. He struck out seven and walked one while allowing one unearned run.
Another Maverick, Ben Borrman, worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the Stingers.
Minnesota State’s Jack Walterich and Gustavus Adolphus’ Patrick Timmers paced Mankato with two hits apiece.
