MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs fell behind 6-0 and lost 8-3 to Duluth in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday at ISG Field.
After winning 17 f the first 18 home games, the MoonDogs have now lost three straight at ISG Field.
The MoonDogs trailed 6-0 before Justin Boyd’s RBI double cut the deficit to 6-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. In the seventh, Carson Yates’ RBI single made it 6-2.
After Duluth added a run in the eighth, Kole Kaler delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
The MoonDogs (28-12, 4-3 in second half) host Duluth again Tuesday, starting at 6:35 p.m.
The Free Press
