MANKATO — Former Mankato MoonDogs outfielder Garrett Mitchell was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft last week.
Mitchell, who plays at UCLA, was chosen by Milwaukee with the 20th selection of the first round. He played with the MoonDogs in 2018.
Brandon Pfaadt, a right-handed pitcher from Bellarmine University, was selected in the fifth round by Arizona. He also played with the MoonDogs in 2018.
Twenty former Northwoods League players were selected in the draft’s five rounds.
