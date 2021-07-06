MANKATO — Rain forced the Mankato MoonDogs to postpone Tuesday's Northwoods League baseball game against Waterloo at ISG Field.

The teams will play a doubleheader, with two seven-inning games, today, starting at 5:05 p.m. at ISG Field.

On Monday, the MoonDogs had a game suspended in the second inning, leading 1-0, at Bismarck. That game will be resumed as pat of a doubleheader when the teams play at ISG Field on Aug. 9.

The Free Press

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you