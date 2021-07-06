MANKATO — Rain forced the Mankato MoonDogs to postpone Tuesday's Northwoods League baseball game against Waterloo at ISG Field.
The teams will play a doubleheader, with two seven-inning games, today, starting at 5:05 p.m. at ISG Field.
On Monday, the MoonDogs had a game suspended in the second inning, leading 1-0, at Bismarck. That game will be resumed as pat of a doubleheader when the teams play at ISG Field on Aug. 9.
The Free Press
