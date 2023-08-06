MINOT, N.D. — Eli Anderson went 4 for 4 with two walks and three RBIs for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 18-10 Northwoods League win over Minot Sunday night.
Ariel Armas finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two walks for Mankato, and Brendan Hord went 3 for 6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bradd Asher was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three walks.
Grant Garza pitched two shutout innings in relief to get the win.
The MoonDogs play Monday at Bismarck.
The Free Press
