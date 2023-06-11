ROCHESTER — Dustin Crenshaw went 3 for 3 with four walks, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 20-9 Northwoods League win over Rochester Sunday night.
Jackson Cooke, Mikey Gottschalk, Max Williams and Brendan Hord also had three hits for Mankato in the win. The MoonDogs had 19 hits as a team.
Brady Banker tossed three shutout innings in relief.
The MoonDogs (7-7) play Monday at Willmar.
