MANKATO — Mankato East graduate Matthew Werk and Mankato West graduates Louis Magers and Tanner Shumski have signed to join the Mankato MoonDogs this summer.
Werk is a freshman infielder at South Dakota State, and Magers and Shumski are freshman at Minnesota State.
Werk has played in five of 16 games and gotten eight at-bats so far this spring, hitting .250 at South Dakota State.
Magers, who will pitch as well as play first base and outfield, is batting .154 in 39 at-bats with five RBIs. He has pitched four innings with a 2.25 earned-run average.
Shumski is a pitcher who has made five appearances for the Mavericks, going 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA.
The MoonDogs open the season May 29 against Thunder Bay at ISG Field.
