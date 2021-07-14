MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs split a Northwoods League doubleheader with the St. Cloud Rox, losing 8-7 and winning 4-0 Wednesday at ISG Field.
Matt Higgins hit a three-run homer in the MoonDogs’ 10-inning loss. Adrian Torres hit a two-run homer.
Nolan Pender tossed eight shutout innings for Mankato in its victory, allowing only two hits. Torres finished with two RBIs and Higgins also knocked in a run in the win.
Mankato (30-13) plays Thursday at Eau Claire.
