MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs split a Northwoods League doubleheader with the St. Cloud Rox, losing 8-7 and winning 4-0 Wednesday at ISG Field.

Matt Higgins hit a three-run homer in the MoonDogs’ 10-inning loss. Adrian Torres hit a two-run homer.

Nolan Pender tossed eight shutout innings for Mankato in its victory, allowing only two hits. Torres finished with two RBIs and Higgins also knocked in a run in the win.

Mankato (30-13) plays Thursday at Eau Claire.

