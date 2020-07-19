WILLMAR — Dylan Phillips hit his second three-run homer of the day as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Willmar 10-5 and salvaged the second game of a day-night Northwoods League baseball doubleheader Sunday.
The MoonDogs took the lead with a four-run second inning, with Michael Curialle, Alex Hernandez, Zach Kokoska and Jake Thompson each collecting an RBI single.
Phillips hit a three-run homer to make it 7-0 in the fourth inning. In the seventh, Kokoska, Mason Hull and Phillips each had an RBI as the lead grew to 10-3.
Shane Gray gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings to get the win. Phillips pitched the final three innings for the save.
In the opening game, Willmar won 15-13 despite four home runs by the MoonDogs. Thompson was 3 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Kokoska was 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs. Phillips hit a three-run homer.
The MoonDogs (4-12) host Willmar at 6:35 p.m. today at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Free Press
