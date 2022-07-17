MANKATO — After two straight wins, the second-half struggles of the Mankato MoonDogs resurfaced on Sunday in a 7-0 Northwoods League loss to the Duluth Huskies at ISG Field. The loss drops Mankato to 5-7 in the second half and 24-22 overall.
Three Duluth pitchers combined to limit the ‘Dogs to two hits. Derek Schoen and Kai Roberts each had singles to lead the less-than-stellar Mankato attack.
"It wasn’t our night tonight,” MoonDogs interim manager Danny Kneeland said. “We tried to change our approach at the plate during the game and make some adjustments but nothing seemed to work.
“I would have like to see us lay a bunt down the third-base line because they were playing so far back the opportunity didn’t present itself. We’ll just have to regroup and come back next game.”
Right-hander Alex Potter started for Duluth and pitched five strong innings before tweaking his leg during sixth-inning warm-ups. Left-hander Manny Casillas followed with three more shutout innings before Nolan Lebamoff pitched a perfect ninth.
First baseman Peyton Powell was unstoppable at the plate for the Huskies. The product of the University of Texas at Austin singled to right-center in the first, bounced a single up the middle in the third, added an RBI base hit to right in the fifth, added another single in the sixth and finished with another bouncer through the box in the ninth.
“Yeah, I was seeing the ball pretty well today,” Powell said. “I’ve been hitting pretty well all season. This is my second year with the Huskies and it’s a lot better than last year when I tore my UCL (Ulnar Collateral Ligament) while pitching when I wasn’t supposed to pitch.”
The injury occurred when Powell volunteered to pitch during a game that Duluth had fallen way behind in.
“My college coach wasn’t happy at all,” Powell said. “I didn't really make it back this spring during the college season. I think I had only six at-bats. This summer is when I’ve started playing regularly again.”
Powell said his coach allowed him to return to the Huskies this summer under the condition that he not try pitching again. “That’s a definite no-no,” he said.
Against the MoonDogs, the Huskies did most of their damage during the fifth inning when they scored five times on five hits and a sacrifice fly. Powell, Kristian Campbell, Edwardo Rosario, Ambren Voitik and Colin Burgess all had RBIs during the rally.
MoonDogs starter John Lundgren was chased during the frame and a parade of four more pitchers followed before the end of the game.
“If you take away the fifth it was a pretty even game,” Kneeland said. “I’m confident we’ll bounce back.”
Mankato is off now for the All-Star break until July 21. Sean Ross and Boston Merila will represent the MoonDogs at the All-Star clash which takes place Monday and Tuesday at Witter Field in Wisconsin Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.