MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs swept a Northwoods League doubleheader against Bismarck, winning 4-3 and 6-4 Monday at ISG Field.
In the 4-3 win, Matt Higgins went 2 for 2 with two walks for Mankato, and Jack Costello had two hits and an RBI.
Blake Reilly went two scoreless innings in relief to get the win.
In the 6-4 win, Max Crabbe went 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Austin Garrett finished with two RBIs.
Mankato (42-21) will host Bismarck at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
