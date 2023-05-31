MANKATO — Mikey Gottschalk scored the winning run on a wild pitch for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 8-7 10-inning Northwoods League victory over Minot Wednesday at ISG Field.
Nolan Tichy went 2 for 3 with a run scored, an RBI and two walks for Mankato, while Easton Fritcher was 1 for 3 with a run, an RBI and three walks.
Mitchel Casperson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief to get the win.
Mankato (2-1) will host Minot again Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.