MANKATO — Ariel Armas went 2 for 4 with three runs scored for the Mankato MoonDogs in an 8-4 Northwoods League win over Rochester Tuesday night at ISG Field.
Orlando Salinas finished 2 for 3 with a double and a walk for Mankato, and Derek Shoen went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk.
Taisei Yahiro allowed just one earned run over 7.1 innings to get the victory.
The MoonDogs (38-26) host Eau Claire at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at ISG Field.
