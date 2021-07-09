WATERLOO, Iowa — Austin Garrett went 2 for 3 with two walks and a double for the Mankato MoonDogs in a 9-6 Northwoods League road victory over Waterloo.
Jack Costello finished with three RBIs for Mankato, while Adrian Torres and Matt Higgins each knocked in two runs.
Mankato (28-9) will host Eau Claire Saturday at ISG Field.
All-Star rosters announced
For Mankato, Higgins (Bellarmine University), Nolan Pender (Bellarmine University) and Blake Reilly (Grand Canyon University) were each named Northwoods League All-Stars.
Higgins ranks third in the league with a .383 batting average and second with a 1.007 OPS.
Pender has a 1.52 earned-run average over 23 2/3 innings, while Reilly has a 1.37 ERA over 26 1/3 innings.
The game will be July 20 at ISG Field.
