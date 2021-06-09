MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs used a four-run seventh inning to pull away from Bismarck in a 9-4 Northwoods League victory Wednesday at ISG Field.
Jack Costello was 1 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs, including a key two-run single in the seventh.
Kole Kaler went 3 for 5 with an RBI for Mankato.
Jarret Krzyzanowski started for the MoonDogs, surrendering no earned runs over five innings. James Shimashita got the win and Peyton Jones got the two-inning save.
Mankato (6-4) plays Thursday at Willmar.
The Free Press
