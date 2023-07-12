MANKATO — The Mankato MoonDogs swept Minot in a Northwoods League doubleheader, winning 10-1 and 5-1 Wednesday at ISG Field.
In the 10-1 win, Breck Bradshaw started and tossed six shutout innings to get the win. Brendan Hord went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs, while Joe Hauser finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.
In the 5-1 win, Kolby Kiser allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win. Hord finished 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks.
Mankato (25-18) plays Thursday at St. Cloud.
