The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story.
There is the couple who lament that they may never live in the house being built for them in bloody Bucha. trapped between armies.
They all escaped to Lviv, along with some 500,000 others — a small fraction of the 10 million Ukrainians who have been chased by war from their homes..
