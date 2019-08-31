There are a number of schools of thought on how to shoot a shotgun accurately.
Some involve extensive time with skilled instructors on trap house ranges, honing skills by rote. Other folks earn their scatter-gunning skills a bit more naturally, using pure instinct, ignoring barrel sighting beads and bearing all concentration on the target.
I suspect many meat hunters fall into the second category. Serious trap shooters rely on repeatability to render clay birds to powder, and those folks need repetitive practice to attain flawless scores on the range.
However, there are a few rare individuals who are expert at both, able to shoot rounds of trap without a miss and just as easily smash erratic clay targets with unconscious ease while firing from unorthodox positions.
Two weeks ago, I met a pair of these extraordinary shooters at Game Fair in Anoka. U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team members Sergeant 1st Class Josh Richmond and Specialist William Hinton were there not to teach trap shooting skills, but to put on exhibitions of extreme hand-eye-shotgunning coordination. Their show, which featured the guys shooting all manner of hand-thrown targets from crazy positions, didn’t disappoint the fair crowds.
Many shotgunners are gun fit nuts who tweak their firearm’s stocks to achieve the right feel and sight picture. I fall into that camp, and upon purchasing a waterfowl hunting specific shotgun last year, I detached the stock and modified the gun until it’s measurements closely mimicked my decades-old, perfectly fitted over/under upland gun.
Upon watching Josh and Will smash target after target with off-the-shelf, averaged-priced, mass-produced shotguns, I started to think all that work could be unnecessary. The only modification made to their guns were extended magazines that allowed them to fire off twice the normal five shots.
Of course, their competition trap guns are pretty high-buck affairs, but those didn’t make an appearance at the show. Richmond has used his custom Army trap gun to become a two-time Olympian, two-time World Trapshooting Champion, four-time national champion and a 10-time World Cup medalist.
Will, a full decade younger than Josh, has already become a 10-time All-American shooter, took first in Team Trap at the 2018 World Championships, first at the Fort Benning 2018 Open and won a silver medal at the 2019 National Championships.
After a brief introduction to the crowd, the pair of experts began a jaw-dropping show that began with Will tossing stacks of clays for Josh to break with his well worn gun. It would seem that blasting hand-tossed clay pigeons would be an easy assignment, but not in this exhibition.
You see, Josh and Will shot every target without their guns contacting their cheeks or shoulders. Rather, they held the guns in awkward positions, firing with total instinct at each target.
Josh drilled his first round of targets by holding the gun at his waist, and upside down, to boot. Next, he situated the gun behind his back and smoked another round of clays. Lastly, he deftly held his gun under a leg while squatting and smashed target after target to bits as the crowd roared.
Once Josh was finished busting clays, he threw various targets for Will, including clay birds, fruit of all sizes, and even pressurized cans of shaving cream that exploded and filled the air with white foam.
Near the end of the performance, Will shot a watermelon and some of the jellied fruit chunks caught the wind and settled back near the stands, a sizable amount alighting on me while my camera whirred. I love watermelon but chose to flick away the sugary fruit pieces, figuring that shotgun peppered fruit would make an unappetizing snack.
The remarkable duo ended the show in grand fashion by blowing up red, white and blue powder-filled canisters that resulted in a patriotic cloud that drifted across the field of play. The attendees all clapped heartily for the great show, and many kids scampered down to meet the Army shooters and take photos with them.
Josh and Will aren’t recruiters, but by all the smiles, you could see the wheels turning in many kid’s heads, imagining themselves as future Army marksmen.
Josh’s and Will’s performance at Game Fair is proof that the unit continues to turn out top-tier shooters.
The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit isn’t just centered around trap shooting. They train for, and compete in, myriad firearm disciplines like service pistol and rifle, action shooting, and international competitions, too.
You can learn more about U.S. Army shooting by browsing their site at: usamu.com and follow the menu to view text and videos that showcase all facets of the Marksmanship Unit.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
