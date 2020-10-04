In the pheasant world, a year is sometimes all it takes for the population to rebound from even historically low levels.
Pheasants are ideally equipped to deal with downturns because one rooster can produce springtime broods with as many as 15 hens. So, even going into mating season with low rooster tallies can be of little burden, provided there are enough hens to create successful breeding harems.
That’s the first step.
The next requires spring and summer weather for nest laying and brood raising to remain mild in order for the hatchlings to survive to adulthood. A perfect pheasant rearing year takes a precise blend of great habitat and weather to guarantee chick survival.
According to the MN DNR, many areas in Minnesota’s so-called “Pheasant Range” displayed those traits and are showing vastly improved numbers of birds.
Although, if you’re like me, a long-time pheasant hunter with decades of Minnesota rooster chasing under your belt, you may look at some of the DNR’s map results with some skepticism. I assume several roadside counts reported pheasants where traditionally few, if any, existed previously.
From my point of view, it would be pretty tough to produce a year worse than the 2019 season. Last season saw nests and chicks wiped out by non-stop, torrential deluges over a wide swath of the pheasant range.
Oh, there were some pheasants, but hunters had to work smart, arduous days to bag any birds.
From my own perspective, I bagged roughly half the birds I did in 2018. I accomplished that somewhat disappointing tally by hunting an equal number of days, about 30, during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Still, my dogs and I did finish the season with a flourish, knocking down several grizzled longtails in their thick, snow-laden cattail haunts. I can say, when the season shuttered, the miles hiked, and great dog work observed, under some ideal fall skies did make the overall season satisfying — even if the batches of pheasant chili were fewer than other years.
I can’t forget one crisp December day when my little chocolate lab, Cash, and I pointed the truck westward to more friendly pheasant habitat. The sloughs had finally frozen enough to be trod on by both dog and hunter, which meant that wary roosters hiding in cattail fortresses would finally be game.
We arrived at a massive Waterfowl Production Area precisely at 9 a.m. without another hunter in sight. I quietly unloaded the energetic, “Chocolate Rocket” and started over the undulating, frozen terrain, investigating every thicket and cattail slough on the vast acreage.
After two hours of hiking, Cash had caught one hen that was roosted too tightly in cattails and flushed three others. Not a rooster was seen, despite there being ample tracks.
We returned to the truck where we both downed water, then headed the opposite direction, down a long, sloping hill toward another of the WPA’s many large sloughs.
Just as we entered the slough, a rooster busted wild, far from gun range, and sailed across a busy, distant blacktop road. Gauging the birds nervousness, I figured the area had probably been hunted frequently and that any remaining roosters would be on edge.
That left no doubt that some probably winged off the property even as Cash and I readied at the truck.
We continued our hunt deeper into the slough. Fifteen minutes later, I heard Cash’s tail slamming into cattails and was met with a pair of hens, then, Cash exploding nearly in my face as they broke through the snowy cover.
Cash instantly disappeared back into the maze, pulled away from me by bird scent, and then there was the unmistakably raucous cackling of a rooster speeding away from me. I snapped off a shot and anchored the fast-departing bird among a shower of feathers, snow and cattails as he entered a stand of dogwoods.
Seconds later, Cash returned with his prize, a near three-hour bird that was the rule, rather than exception, to most of last year’s hunts.
We continued hunting, right up until sunset, with no other shots. Such are the vagaries of pheasant hunting in down years.
Unlike many seasons where the forecast shows spotty improvement, this year’s pheasant map displays a good overall spike in pheasant numbers, making hunts near the northern tier of their range, like Alexandria, look just as attractive as southern Minnesota locales.
Only time and boot leather will truly tell the tale. However, if the waterfowl hunting reports are any indication, it may be a good season.
You see, our area experienced a great nesting spring for teal, wood ducks, mallards and other duck species. Those numbers have directly translated into some very good early-season gunning.
Luckily, the dreaded COVID-19 hasn’t been killing roosters. But, in a way, it may still take a fair share.
In a year where record numbers of small game and fishing licenses have been sold, you can be sure those stats will morph into boots on the ground come Saturday, Oct. 10, when the season kicks off.
So, even with improved bird numbers, the human component, fueled by many newcomers, may tilt the scales toward another average season. The trick for new bird hunters will be locating grasslands teeming with young birds.
The silver lining for dyed-in-the-wool pheasant hunters is that darn near all the pheasants shot in Minnesota are taken the first three weeks of the season. That means veteran bird hunters will have two more months to chase their favorite quarry after most others have turned to other outdoor pursuits like ice fishing and deer hunting.
Mark Morrison is an avid hunter and fisherman who has been a freelance outdoors writer and photographer for more than 20 years. The Mankato resident since 1979 may be contacted at mercuryphotog@aol.com.
