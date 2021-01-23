ST. PETER — A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was hospitalized following a roll-over crash on Highway 169 between St. Peter and Le Sueur early Saturday morning.
Emanuel Papaderos was driving south in a 2020 Subaru Impreza when the vehicle left the highway and rolled at about 1 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Papaderos, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the St. Peter hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The highway was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the Patrol.
