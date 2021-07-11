For years, Minnesota State associate athletic director/compliance & student services officer Shane Drahota has had to tell student-athletes the same thing over and over.
No.
It didn’t matter how reasonable the request, or that it was something any non-athlete at MSU could do.
To remain eligible and not risk being in violation of NCAA rules, the answer to questions about monetizing name, image and likeness in any way almost always had to be no.
That all changed July 1, when the NCAA officially began allowing student-athletes to profit off their NIL, a landmark decision that came after weeks of intense rumors and speculation.
“There’s a lot more questions coming from our coaches and athletes. ... The nice thing is, for once, I’m able to say yes on a lot of things,” Drahota said with a laugh. “With these new guidelines that the NCAA put in place, we’re able to say yes to a lot of things that, honestly, people haven’t been able to wrap their minds around yet. ...
“It’s such a dramatic change.”
Some MSU athletes are already trying to get their name out there and take advantage.
At least four Minnesota State hockey players — Andy Carroll, Reggie Lutz and Ryan Sandelin from the men’s team, and Taylor Wemple from the women’s team— have applied and been accepted as “Barstool Athletes.”
While the agreement with Barstool Sports comes with no direct compensation, Lutz said athletes get free merchandise from the large sports media company, and may get some sort of restaurant vouchers in the future.
Lutz has also had conversations with other brands about potential NIL deals, and said his teammates on the men’s hockey team are doing the same.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to market our name ... it was kind of a long time coming,” Lutz said.
For Minnesota State basketball player Noah Hart, some of the groundwork may already be done in terms of taking advantage of his NIL.
In high school, Hart, an Iowa native, had his own T-shirt company and brand that was quite popular in his home state. However, when he signed with MSU, he had to shutter operations, as it would have been an NCAA violation.
Hart may very well consider bringing the brand back, and he’s excited about the life lessons other student-athletes will now have a chance to learn by potentially running their own business.
“Having to buy this, ship that, it really is something that you do learn about,” Hart said. “As time went on, you would learn different skills, learn how to communicate with people. You’d have customers who’d say ‘hey, I didn’t get my stuff,’” or ‘hey, you were late on your expected delivery, can I get a free shirt?’” ...
“Knowing how to handle different situations like that was super beneficial ... different opportunities present different life skills.”
While there’s plenty of excitement about the new policy, there’s still so much unknown. MSU has implemented institutional NIL guidelines that are designed to help student-athletes make the adjustment.
As part of MSU’s initial policy, student-athletes must disclose any NIL agreements to the athletic department, not as “an approval process but a component of the expected NCAA monitoring requirements.”
This will help protect all parties involved as everyone gets used to the landscape.
Despite that, Drahota made it clear that MSU is not trying to restrict student-athletes and will even provide resources to them when it comes to building their respective brands.
Using MSU’s logo and facilities as part of NIL deals will also need to be approved by MSU, but Drahota indicated that unless there’s a major red flag, it will be allowed.
“The one constant that we need to really stress to all parties is that this does need to be a quid pro quo, which I know over the last few years on the national level ... is a bad thing,” Drahota said with a laugh. “There just has to be legitimate work for services performed.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.