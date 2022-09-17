The Minnesota State athletic department is hoping to get more fans in the stands, and the school has come up with a new promotion to help.
MSU announced its inaugural “Senior Maverick Club” Tuesday, a promotion that will be available to everyone age 60 and up.
MSU director of athletic marketing and community engagement Scott Nelson came up with the idea while attending an athletic marketing seminar over the summer. He was sitting in on a program about youth clubs, but the Junior Maverick Club is already well established.
It got him thinking about something different.
“We thought it was a great opportunity to reach a new fanbase,” Nelson said. “Maybe reach a fanbase that comes once or twice a year, but doesn’t come consistently. ...
“I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know if anybody’s doing something for our senior citizens.’”
For $60 for one person, or $100 for two, seniors will get admission to all MSU athletic events this school year, excluding men’s hockey.
The deal also comes with free popcorn at all events inside Blakeslee Stadium and the Taylor Center, and includes access to facility tours, practices and meet and greets with student-athletes.
Nelson said the reception so far this week has been strong.
He acknowledged that continuing concerns over COVID-19, especially for seniors, could be a factor, but hopes there will be strong growth into the winter.
“As word-of-mouth spreads and we continue to market the program, I think we’ll have a pretty good response,” Nelson said. “You look at our schedule for basketball this year, about a quarter of our games are over winter break when we don’t have students.
“Finding a way to get fans to replace our student population is always a goal, and I think this is a good way to do it.”
