Minnesota State's 563 student-athletes combined for a 3.37 grade-point average during the 2022 fall semester, equalling the second-best term GPA in program history.
Since the fall semester of 2020, the Mavericks have had a 3.30 GPA or higher in every semester, with the best being a 3.66 GPA in the spring of 2020.
Nineteen of Minnesota State’s 20 varsity programs had at least a 3.00 GPA. The women’s programs combined for a 3.52 GPA, extending a streak of 27 semesters that female student-athletes have posted a GPA of 3.30 or higher. The fall semester marked the 15th time in the last 16 semesters in which all of the women’s teams posted at least a 3.0.
The men’s teams combined for a 3.22 GPA, extending their streak of having at least a 3.00 combined GPA to 13 straight terms.
There were 52.8% of the student-athletes that ended up on the Dean’s list, with 128 student-athletes owning perfect 4.0 GPAs this fall.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.