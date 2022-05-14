BRANDON, S.D. — Cam Kline went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Minnesota State baseball team, as the Mavericks beat Augustana 5-4 in the NSIC semifinals Saturday.
Ben Livorsi hit a walk-off two-run double to win the game for MSU in the ninth.
Mikey Gottschalk went 1 for 3 with a home run, and Jack Zigan got the win on the mound.
The Mavericks (38-7) will play in the conference tournament title game at 11 a.m. Sunday.
