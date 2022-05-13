BRANDON, S.D. — Ross Indlecoffer went 2 for 4 with a home run for the Minnesota State baseball team in a 9-2 win over St. Cloud State in the NSIC baseball tournament Friday.
Mikey Gottschalk went 3 for 5 for the Mavericks, and Adam Schneider was 2 for 3 with a double.
Nick Altermatt allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win. MSU took advantage of six St. Cloud State errors.
The Mavericks (37-7) will play top-seeded Augustana in the semifinals Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.