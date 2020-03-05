DAVENPORT, FLA. — Justin Hamm's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Gannon a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota State baseball team on Thursday.
Gannon scored five runs in the first inning for MSU starter Cam Kline.
The Mavericks scored four in the fourth and tied the game in the seventh on Teddy Petersen's RBI double.
Nick Altermatt and Hunter Ranweiler each had two hits for Minnesota State.
Kline lasted one inning. Collin Denk pitched five, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out eight. Hunter Even took the loss, pitching the final 3 2/3 innings. He allowed three hits, struck out five and walked one.
The Mavericks (2-3) play Cedarville at 6:30 p.m. today.
